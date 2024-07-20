UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 1,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of UWM by 134.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

