V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 678,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.38 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

