Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Valero Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:VLO opened at $148.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $119.09 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
