Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYSE:VLO opened at $148.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $119.09 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

