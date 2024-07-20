Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

