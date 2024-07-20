VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $42.97 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $286.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

