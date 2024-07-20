Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1 %
Veolia Environnement stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.