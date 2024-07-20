Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1 %

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

