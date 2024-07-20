Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $276.83 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $282.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.03 and its 200-day moving average is $246.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

