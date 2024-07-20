Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY24 guidance at $4.50-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

