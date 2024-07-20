Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.63.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at C$15.05 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.64.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.70%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

