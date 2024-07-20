Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT opened at $85.30 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

