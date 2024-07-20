Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of VSTS opened at $12.51 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VSTS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

