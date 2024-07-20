Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

