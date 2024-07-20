Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

