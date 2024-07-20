Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

