Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,377 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $10.03 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

