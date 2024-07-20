Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000.

VRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

VRDN stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

