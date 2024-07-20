Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

