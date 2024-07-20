Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 195789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.
The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Featured Articles
