Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.