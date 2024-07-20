Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $25.27. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 118,021 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

