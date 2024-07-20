Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $25.27. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 118,021 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

