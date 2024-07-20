Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $25.27. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 118,021 shares changing hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virtu Financial Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.39.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
