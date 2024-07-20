VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

VNET Group Stock Down 1.9 %

VNET stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

About VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

