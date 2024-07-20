Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Nathaniel Rothschild Purchases 107,813 Shares of Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 107,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £382,736.15 ($496,350.86).

Volex Price Performance

LON:VLX opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £645.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,221.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. Volex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 264.50 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 365 ($4.73).

Volex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Volex in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Articles

