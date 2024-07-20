Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.