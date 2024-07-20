Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 407,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

