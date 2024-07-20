WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WaFd during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

