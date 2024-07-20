WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 234633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WaFd by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

