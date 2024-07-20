Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 2057096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

