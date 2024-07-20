Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.88. 2,057,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,402,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Specifically, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Walmart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 38,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

