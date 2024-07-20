Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Watsco Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.