Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $424.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $424.75, but opened at $445.15. Watsco shares last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
