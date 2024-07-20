WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock Price Down 3%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 27,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 106,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

WaveDancer Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WaveDancer, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WAVD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of WaveDancer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

