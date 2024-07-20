WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock Price Down 3%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 27,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 106,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
WaveDancer Trading Down 3.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
