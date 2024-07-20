WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,067,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 120,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,615,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.