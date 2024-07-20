Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $5,381,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 221,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Apple by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.78. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.