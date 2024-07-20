WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on September 1st

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.