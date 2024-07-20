Wedbush Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

