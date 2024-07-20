Wedbush Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $130.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

