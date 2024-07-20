Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMK stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

Insider Activity at Weis Markets

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.