West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$125.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WFG opened at C$108.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$88.61 and a 1 year high of C$121.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 6.8641371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

