Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

