Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) versus Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Critical Comparison

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $32.18 million N/A $11.18 million $2.48 7.21 Westamerica Bancorporation $327.54 million 4.46 $161.77 million $5.92 9.24

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Jeffersonville Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 13.02% 1.53% Westamerica Bancorporation 48.35% 21.99% 2.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, consumer, installment, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

