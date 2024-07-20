Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.08, but opened at $72.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 283,895 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

