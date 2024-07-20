Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEF

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

TSE WEF opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.09.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.