Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.