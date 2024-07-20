Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $609,962.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $637,373.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,609 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

