Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
About Whitecap Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.