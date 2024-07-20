Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

