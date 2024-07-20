William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

NYSE:PGR opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

