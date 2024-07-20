Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $369.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

