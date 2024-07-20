Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Price Performance

Winmark stock opened at $389.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.88 and its 200-day moving average is $363.46. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WINA

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.