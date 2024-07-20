Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.96

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 125911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Wipro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.