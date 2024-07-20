WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.59

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $90.59, with a volume of 5720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,847,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

